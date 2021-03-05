Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 115,000 Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROCCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $832,000.

OTCMKTS:ROCCU traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 112,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,536. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses that have primary operations in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

