Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 553,880 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 553,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,273,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises 2.1% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. 30,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

