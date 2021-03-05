Water Island Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,600 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113,160 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth about $454,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

OXFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

OXFD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.97. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,126. The firm has a market cap of $570.39 million, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.42. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

