Water Island Capital LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMTSU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,666,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,031,000.

Shares of TMTSU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.34. 1,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,072. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

