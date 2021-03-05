Water Island Capital LLC Invests $1.20 Million in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of GCM Grosvenor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,528,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCMG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. William Blair started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

