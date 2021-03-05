Water Island Capital LLC Invests $1 Million in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSVAU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000.

Shares of RSVAU traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $17.25. 168,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,581. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

