Water Island Capital LLC Invests $16.23 Million in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 844,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,228,000. Foundation Building Materials accounts for about 1.1% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned 1.96% of Foundation Building Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock remained flat at $$19.24 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,544. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

