Water Island Capital LLC Invests $26.52 Million in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,000. IHS Markit comprises about 1.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IHS Markit as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after buying an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $66,590,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $67,594,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.31. 55,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,247. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

