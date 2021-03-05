Water Island Capital LLC Invests $69.41 Million in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,430,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,407,000. PNM Resources makes up 4.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 1.67% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNM. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. 65,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

