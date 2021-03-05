Water Island Capital LLC Invests $69.41 Million in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,430,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,407,000. PNM Resources makes up 4.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 1.67% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNM. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PNM Resources stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. 65,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
