Water Island Capital LLC Invests $7.05 Million in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,053,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Danimer Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNMR stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 71,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,325. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc

