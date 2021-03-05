Water Island Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.05% of TEGNA worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 70,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.27.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

