Water Island Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 186,339 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Varian Medical Systems worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after buying an additional 1,025,985 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,648,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after buying an additional 553,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,052,000 after buying an additional 84,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.58. 20,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.04. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

