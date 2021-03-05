Water Island Capital LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBDRU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DBDRU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. 24,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.