Water Island Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 225,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,346,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of TCF Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after buying an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TCF Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after buying an additional 332,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in TCF Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after buying an additional 76,057 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,247 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,891. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

