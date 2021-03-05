Water Island Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 334,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.70% of Telenav as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 97,809 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 233,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Telenav alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV remained flat at $$4.79 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Telenav, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.92 million, a PE ratio of -239.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenav Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.