Water Island Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.18% of The Aaron’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grace Capital bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 475,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The Aaron’s stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. 5,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,212. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $807.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.