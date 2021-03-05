Water Island Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 563,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,359,000. Waddell & Reed Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Waddell & Reed Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $8,145,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,932,000.

WDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of WDR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. 57,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,963. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

