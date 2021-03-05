Water Island Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,489,383 Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,489,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $101,174,000. Eaton Vance accounts for 7.1% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 1.30% of Eaton Vance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 499.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,293,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,910,707 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,930,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 13,216.3% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 918,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,416,000 after purchasing an additional 911,927 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $37,133,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1,771.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 279,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 264,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

EV remained flat at $$73.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

