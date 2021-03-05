Water Island Capital LLC Sells 125,459 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,459 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $36,386,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 65.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after buying an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ChampionX by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after buying an additional 2,518,092 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,477,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 138,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

