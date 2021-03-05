Water Island Capital LLC Takes $3.92 Million Position in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 513,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 2.18% of PRGX Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,730,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 142,058 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley cut shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

PRGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PRGX Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

PRGX Global Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

