Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,414,299 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,000. Endurance International Group accounts for 0.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned 1.00% of Endurance International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGI remained flat at $$9.49 during trading hours on Friday. 3,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,989. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

