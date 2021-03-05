Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of LFTRU traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

