Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 371,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,604,000. MTS Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 1.91% of MTS Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.13. 10,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

