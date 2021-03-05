Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000.

Shares of NYSE OACB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 5,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,328. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.72.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

