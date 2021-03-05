Water Island Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Water Island Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,607,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490,398 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Bell comprises approximately 1.7% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 3.17% of Cincinnati Bell worth $24,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBB. FMR LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 325.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

