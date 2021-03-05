Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS WSCC opened at $0.43 on Friday. Waterside Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26.

Get Waterside Capital alerts:

Waterside Capital Company Profile

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Waterside Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterside Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.