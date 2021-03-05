Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of WFTSF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

