Waves Enterprise Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $82,781.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00461923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00077277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00081756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.90 or 0.00457416 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

