Waves (WAVES) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75.60 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.22 or 0.00019320 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $963.04 million and approximately $75.60 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006218 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,495,536 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.