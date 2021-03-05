WaykiChain (WICC) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $65.25 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

