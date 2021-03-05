WazirX (WRX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.39 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $67.30 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.00462367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00068995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00076926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00466451 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.