Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 123,979 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 210.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,979 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $69.46. 377,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,399,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

