Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,635 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 128,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,712,928. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

