Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 45,866 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,866 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $30,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

