Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 58,428 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2,211.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,390. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

