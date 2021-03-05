Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,890 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 215.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $610.83. 293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $620.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

