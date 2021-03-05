Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,030 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

TOL traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. 4,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,328. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,719 shares of company stock worth $1,596,589 in the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

