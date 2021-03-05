Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.37. 653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,953. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

