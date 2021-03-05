Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.64% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. 161,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,344. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $105.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38.

