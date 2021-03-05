Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 125.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,427 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,150,000.

IJS traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $98.95. 3,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,003. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $100.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

