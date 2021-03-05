Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 100,524 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,524 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 607,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,979,605. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

