Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 18,640 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 281,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,282.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 522,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,165,000 after buying an additional 484,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.75. 9,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.