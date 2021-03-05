Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 28,160 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,273,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,342,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,780 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 322,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 1,193,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,422,012. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $320.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

