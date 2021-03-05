Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 64,692 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 5.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $224,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,425 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.52.

