Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 65,072 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,072 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.37% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $72,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SCHC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,147. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

