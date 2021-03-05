Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,999 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.35.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

