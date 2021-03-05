Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,660 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $46.29. 777,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,807,631. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.