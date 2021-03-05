Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $70.44. 15,666,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

