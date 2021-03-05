Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,158 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.58% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,784,000. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 671,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,443,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.66. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,496. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.