Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,685 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $49,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,767. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

